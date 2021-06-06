KRISTOPHER RYAN "RED" HANNA, 46 of Scott Depot passed to a better world June 1, 2021 at CAMC TV Hospital. Preceded in death by grandparents Orlando and Gladys Hartman, Lester and Eleanor Hanna, and father Arthur Wayne. Survived by wife Cara Roush Hanna, daughters Kristen Downey, Zoee Gardner, and Marlee Hanna, mother Deborah Hartman Hanna, sister Rachel Hanna Hay (Aaron) of Columbus, OH and a host of beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. His dog Mac and cat Keller were also his family.
His charisma was magnetic as was his beautiful red hair and ornery dimpled grin.
He could captivate a room full of people and make them erupt in laughter with his crude sense of humor. Camping in the mountains was his heaven as was good food, music, and picking on his guitar. He loved fiercely, lived with reckless abandon, and did things his way. We hope he joins the many friends he saw go before him and finds peace. We will miss him desperately. Quote from Red "I've been saved, Mom. My buddy Jake at Harmony Ridge helped me." Thanks to Jake from Red's mother, wherever you are. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Hanna family and you may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com