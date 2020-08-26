KRISTY LYNN NUTTER, 39, of Belle, passed away August 19, 2020 at home following a short illness.
She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and attended Simmons Creek United Christian Church.
Preceded her in death were her grandparents, Rev. Pat and Dorothy Quinn, Dencil Casto and Judy Casto-Hunt; and god-father, David Morrison.
Surviving are her sons, Logan Quinn and Ayden Nutter both of Belle, Chase Nutter of Smithers; daughters, Lyndsey and Hannah Nutter both of Belle; mother, Danessa 'Duck' Brisendine of Belle; father and step-mother, Samuel and Mary Lou Quinn of Belle; god-mother, Jill Morrison of Charleston; brother, Andrew Quinn of Belle; sisters, Leanna Quinn and Ashley Osborne both of Belle, Holly Doub of St. Albans; grandchildren, Helena Johnson, Conner and Mackenzie Nutter.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Creek Community Cemetery with Pastor Joey Campbell officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
