Kristy Lynn Nutter

EARL "GENE" TULLY, 79, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., passed away August 25, 2020. He was born, June 2, 1941, the son of William and Mozelle (Kelso) Tully. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pam (Tully) Frye. Left to cherish his memory: His loving wife of 36 years, Kathryn (Pennington) Tully. Son, Philip Tully, of Charleston; Daughters, Amy (Tully) Warren, of Oak Island, NC and Cyndi (Tully) Glenn, of Southport, NC; and three step-daughters: Lory Lyles, of Charleston, Dawn Elgin, of Lawerenceville, GA, and Cammy Caruthers, of St. Albans. 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother, William (Bill) Tully, of Moorefield, WV. His family & friends will deeply miss him. Earl graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College (UC), where he received his Master's Degree. He retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education, as the Vice-Principal of South Charleston Jr. High and lastly Nitro High School. He took on a part-time postition at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Everyone that met Earl loved him. His students loved him, although I hear that he had a mean right-hand with a paddle. Visitors that came to the funeral home always asked, "Where's Earl?". He had a great sense of humor and loved to make you laugh. Funeral service will be 1 pm, Saturday, August 29, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Bishop Gordon D. Ford, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 11 am until the time of service. Please wear a MASKE and SOCIAL DISTANCING is required!!! E. T. gone home
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.