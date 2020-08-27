KRISTY LYNN NUTTER, 39, of Belle went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 19, 2020 following a short illness.
She attended Simmons Creek United Christian Church her entire life. Kristy was a certified nursing assistant for many years, doing what she loved the most, helping to make you feel better. Her kind and loving heart only made her more memorable. She had a smile that was so infectious, it could brighten or warm the darkest places of your very heart and soul. Kristy had a sense of humor that could turn frowns into smiles and tears into laughter. That was simply Kristy's way.
She was a wonderful and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. You could always count on a loving hug or stern sound advice when the occasion called for it from Kristy. She was always there for anyone who needed anything. If you were lucky enough to know her, to befriend her, then your life was all the better for it and you were truly Blessed. Kristy enjoyed music and loved to play the piano.
She will forever be Loved and Missed by ALL.
Preceded her in death were her grandparents, Rev. Pat and Dorothy Quinn, Dencil Casto and Judy Casto-Hunt; and god-father, David Morrison.
Surviving are her sons, Logan Quinn and Ayden Nutter both of Belle, Chase Nutter (Shelby) of Smithers; daughters, Lyndsey and Hannah Nutter both of Belle; mother, Danessa 'Duck' Brisendine and longtime friend and companion, William Proctor of Belle; father and step-mother, Samuel and Mary Lou Quinn of Belle; god-mother, Jill Morrison of Charleston; brother, Andrew Quinn of Belle; sisters, Leanna Quinn and Ashley Osborne (Kevin) both of Belle, Holly Doub of St. Albans; grandchildren, Helena Johnson, Conner and Mackenzie Nutter; special grandson, Carson Nelson; 3 nephews; 7 nieces; and a loving host of family and friends.
Loved, Remembered and Missed FOREVER!
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Creek Community Cemetery with Pastor Joey Campbell officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.