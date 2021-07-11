KYLE BROOKS GROVES, 78, of Canvas, WV passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church at Canvas. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 11 a.m. until time of services. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
