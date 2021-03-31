KYLE L. HALL 85, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was born in Logan to the late Rush Walter and Maxie Mae McDonald Hall. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Ann Szabo Hall; daughter, Debbie Hall Bliss; sister, Nancy Broom; brothers, Chester and Carl Hall.
Kyle was a retired truck driver from O'Neal Steel Corporation, Kentucky. He started his career as a truck driver with Bell Lines and was known by his CB handle, "Silver Fox". Kyle worked for Capital Auto Auction, St. Albans.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans and a graduate of Logan High School, class of 1954. A Father of Marshall University who loved driving, vacationing and enjoying his grandchildren Brett and Blake.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Nancy Moulder Hall; daughter, Teresa Morris (TJ); sons, Walter Hall (Susan) and Rudy Moulder (Amy); son-in-law, Tom Bliss; brother, Tom Hall (Debbie); cousins, Roger McDonald and Judy Wayne; grandchildren, Brett, Blake, Peyton and Georgia.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church, St. Albans with Pastor Jason Thomas and Pastor Aaron Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the Church. The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to their family foundation, The 25177 Foundation, In Memory of Kyle L. Hall, P.O. Box 1202, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Kyle's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans