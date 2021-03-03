KYRA SUE HICKS, age 80, passed away February 23rd, 2021. She was born on June 12th, 1940 in Milton, WV to Melvin and Mary Lorraine Johnson. She was raised in Milton, WV. She graduated from Milton High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College, Institute, WV.
Kyra married her husband, Richmond F. Hicks of 60 years on February 10th, 1961. She was employed by Culloden Public Service District for 30 years. Kyra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to all. Kyra enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family, to friends, and to anyone she met. Kyra is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Lorraine Johnson, her brother Kenneth Johnson, and her granddaughter Sara Murphy. Kyra was the matriarch of her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband and partner in life, Richmond Hicks; her daughters, Mary Murphy and Dr. Pam Boyett; her son-in-law, Bill Murphy; her siblings Barbara Belcher, Terri Peters, and Charley Johnson; her sisters-in-law Terry Johnson and Karen Johnson; her grandchildren Matt Murphy, William DeCray, Richmond DeCray, and Thomas Boyett; her great granddaughter Ocean Williams; and her many nieces and nephews Kim Mayes, Butch and Susan Belcher, Brian and Tammy Belcher, Michael and Michelle Johnson, Beau and Carolyn Johnson, Greg Peters, Billy and Kerri Austin, Ben and Stephanie Kiefer, and Shawn Peters; and her many great nieces and nephews Noah and Abir Mayes, Sam, Sydney, and Beau Belcher, Carter and Jace Johnson, Zoie Austin, and Nolan Kiefer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
