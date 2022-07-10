Thank you for Reading.

L. MAXINE NELSON, of Southern, MD., born in Rand WV on Ocober 28, 1948 to Mark and Mary Nelson.

She went home April 27, 2022.

Maxine attended Rand Elementary, and graduated Dupont High School in 1966. She continued her education at Capitol City Commercial College.

Maxine retired from Verizon in 2002.

A woman of faith, Maxine attended Victory World Outreach Church in 1994 she joined From the Heart Church Ministries. She was actively involved in the life of the Church.

Maxine leaves to cherish her memories, her sisters, Arish and Bethena; brothers, Marshall and Joseph Nelson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Maxine is preceeded in death by her parents, Mark and Mary Nelson; her brothers, Paul, Jessie and David Nelson.

Memorial for Maxine was held May 9, 2022 in Southern MD.

