L. Maxine Nelson Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save L. MAXINE NELSON, of Southern, MD., born in Rand WV on Ocober 28, 1948 to Mark and Mary Nelson.She went home April 27, 2022.Maxine attended Rand Elementary, and graduated Dupont High School in 1966. She continued her education at Capitol City Commercial College.Maxine retired from Verizon in 2002.A woman of faith, Maxine attended Victory World Outreach Church in 1994 she joined From the Heart Church Ministries. She was actively involved in the life of the Church.Maxine leaves to cherish her memories, her sisters, Arish and Bethena; brothers, Marshall and Joseph Nelson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Maxine is preceeded in death by her parents, Mark and Mary Nelson; her brothers, Paul, Jessie and David Nelson.Memorial for Maxine was held May 9, 2022 in Southern MD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maxine Mary Nelson Christianity Architecture School Mark Md. Elementary Paul Victory World Outreach Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Regina (Bigley) Stubbs Blank Warren Edwin Pauley Sharon Gail Burton Martin Eugene Aldon Workman Roby Gragg Kaufman Gertrude Spangler Graham Blank Karen Rectenwald Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist