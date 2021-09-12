LABON JASPER DORSEY JR, 91, passed September 5, 2021. Born August 20, 1930, the ninth child of Laban and Rosie Dorsey. Preceded in death by wife Donna, son Tom, son-in-law Jim Southerland, his parents and siblings He is survived by his wife Drema and his children Dean (Kay), Jan Southerland, Patricia (Gary) Haggard, and Marla (Scott) Douglass and Drema's daughter Sandy (Mark) Alderman and son Jeff (Amy) Hellems. Grandchildren: Scott (Patti) and Joshua Dorsey, Casey (Kelly) and Jeremy (Alexia) Southerland, Aaron and Jesse (Brittany) Haggard, Michelle (Elijah) Moreland, Andrew (Gavi), Craig (Abby) and Emily Douglass, Mary Alderman, Marcia (Chris) Bellinger, Jennifer (Corey) Hummer and Chelsea Hellems. Fondly remembered by his in- laws Curley and Nancy O'Dell, Murlene Pomeroy and Gene (Libby) McClung.
A brilliant man who could build houses and car engines, a student at Rupert High School, he was self-employed at 14 by fence building. Then with his brother Bill he operated a coal mine. Next, he was a trucker 30+ years with Hayes and McLean. At 55, he and Donna began work together on home remodeling jobs and he was at Bel-wood Golf Courses fixing most anything.
Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle with Pastor Casey Southerland and Pastor Chad Meadows officiating, Burial will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. Visitation will be 6 - 8 Monday evening at the funeral home.