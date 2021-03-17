LADY MELL YOUNG, 92 of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kanawha City in Charleston, West Virginia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Lady was married to Kenneth Allen Young for 55 years prior to his death in 2004. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Cherlyn Davis (William) of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania with whom she resided and Kathy Y. Monroe of Fort, Myers, Florida. She is also survived by Her brother Norman, of Cleveland, Ohio (friend, Bessie) and a host of family and friends.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lady's name to Phoenixville Area Senior Center in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania at www.phoenixvilleseniorcenter.org or mailed to: Phoenixville Area Senior Center, 153 Church Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460.
The interment will be private at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, West Virginia. A memorial service in honor of Lady will be held later. Funeral Services are being handled by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com