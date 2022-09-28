LAFAYETTE MARCUM, 98, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Charleston, WV, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, September 23, 2022.
He is survived by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Marcum and stepson, Marshall Burke. Lafayette was born on August 30, 1924 in Wayne, West Virginia, and was raised by his grandmother, Elizabeth (Betty) Marcum. After attending Wayne Schools, he enlisted in the Navy where he served in World War II. He was one of the few WWII survivors still living. After the war, Lafayette returned to Charleston, WV and married the love of his life, Edith Robinson Marcum. They were married 53 years. Lafayette worked a short time at Evans Lead Company. Later, he joined the Charleston Fire Department where he would eventually earn the rank of Deputy Chief. After Edith passed away, he married Maxine Burke. Lafayette and Maxine delighted in visiting their children and grandchildren across the United States and abroad. After Maxine died in 2012, Lafayette went to live with his daughter, Jeanne and her husband, Roger, in Southlake, TX. He loved living in the DFW Metroplex, especially attending White's Chapel United Methodist Church with Jeanne and Roger. Later, they moved to The Villages, FL, the country's largest retirement community.
He is survived by 3 children, Jeanne (Roger) Marcum Gerlach, Stephen (Ann) Marcum, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Marcum Parker; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 step-children with Maxine Burke Marcum, Dale (Becky) Burke, Mike (Susan) Burke, and Trish (Sandy) Toomer; 11 step grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Betty Burke.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville, with Pastor Bill Jones, officiating.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lafayette's honor to the MD Anderson Cancer Center for Leukemia Research.