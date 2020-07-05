Lakie (Anderson) McMillion

LAKIE ELAINE (ANDERSON) McMILLION, 87, of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and Christian Homes, Stuarts Draft, VA, formerly of Hillsboro, WV, and South Charleston, WV, departed this life on June 23, 2020, after a lengthy period of declining health.
She was born April 12, 1933, at Marlinton, WV, the daughter of Lake E. Anderson and Virginia S. (Clutter) Anderson. She was married at Charleston, WV, on November 21, 1951, to Hylton S. McMillion, who passed away in 2004 after 52 years of marriage. She was a Christian, a devoted wife to the end and a devoted, loving mother, a true example of self sacrifice and setting aside her own personal needs and interests for the good of her family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Deja (Anderson) Sayre (Harold) and Marie (Anderson) Kinnison (Dale). She is survived by sons Michael McMillion (Phyllis) of Morgantown, WV, and Tom McMillion of Waynesboro, VA, along with granddaughter Krista (McMillion) Beyhaut (Graci) and great-granddaughter Giona Beyhaut of Charlotte, NC, grandson Brent McMillion of Morgantown, WV, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Lakie served as an X-ray technician at hospitals in South Charleston, WV, and Pocahontas County, WV, for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, South Charleston, WV, and most recently a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, Hillsboro, WV.
Burial was at Morningside Cemetery in Renick, WV, on Friday, June 26.
