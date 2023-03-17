Thank you for Reading.

Lambert Gale Skidmore
LAMBERT GALE SKIDMORE, 88, of South Charleston passed into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice West, Thomas Hospital.

Lambert was preceded in death by his parents, James Harlan and Dolly Davis Skidmore; brothers, Forrest Skidmore and Ronald Skidmore; sisters Flossie Helen Bourn and Silvie Issacs.

