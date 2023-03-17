LAMBERT GALE SKIDMORE, 88, of South Charleston passed into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice West, Thomas Hospital.
Lambert was preceded in death by his parents, James Harlan and Dolly Davis Skidmore; brothers, Forrest Skidmore and Ronald Skidmore; sisters Flossie Helen Bourn and Silvie Issacs.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Reba Jackson Skidmore; sons Alan (Penny) Skidmore, Steven (Sheri) Skidmore; three grandsons, Justin (Emily) Skidmore, Andy Skidmore (Lauren), and Jesse Skidmore (Shanen).
Lambert was a retired maintenance supervisor from Union Carbide and a Korean War Veteran.
He loved to be outdoors working in his gardens where he grew beautiful crops, which he mostly gave away to friends and family.
He was a 25-year member of Bible Center Church and previously a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where he served for 35 years. He was also member of Scottish Rite and a 33rd degree Mason.
Celebration of Lambert's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Jesse Wagner officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Mausoleum with Military Graveside rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73. Friends and family will gather from noon until time of service at the funeral home.