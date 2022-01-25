LANCE TIMOTHY CASTO, 29, of Millwood, WV, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022,
He was born May 18, 1992, in Ripley, WV, a son of Timothy Lee and Ramona J. (Johnson) Casto of Ravenswood. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and LeeAnn Johnson; paternal grandmother, Daisy Casto; father-in-law, Randy Len Williams, Sr.
He was a graduate of Ravenswood High. He was a United States Army veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, family vacations, spending time with his family and weightlifting. He attended the Independent Fellowship Church, Ravenswood, WV. He was a three-sport letter athlete at Ravenswood High School and was on the state championship basketball team in 2009 and the state football runner up in 2010.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kathern Michelle (Williams) Casto; son, Ace Owen Casto; sister, Erika Brooke (Isaac) Andrick of Ripley; nephew and nieces, Braylee, Holden, Alexia and Aria.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV, with Pastors Allen Stewart, Anton Hager and Brandon Hinzman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to time of service. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Ace Owen Casto savings/scholarship fund, C/O Casto Funeral Home 802 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.