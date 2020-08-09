LANE JONES, age 19, died unexpectedly on Aug 3, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, WV on Dec. 18, 2000, the son of Tony L Jones, and Laurie (Lucas) Jones. Lane had an easy smile, dry wit, and a kind heart. He loved adventure whether scuba diving, sky diving or rock climbing. He enjoyed traveling and making new friends. He loved the ocean and called the beach home, even though he never lived there and had plans to move to south Florida with his brother.
He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 2019. He also graduated from Carver Career Center in 2019, where he obtained his Electrical Technician certificate.
During high school he worked as a lifeguard at Coonskin and the YMCA. After high school, he was employed at Ibex Inc. through July and was currently looking forward to starting his career in the electrical field as an apprentice.
He was pre-deceased by his "Mimi" Mary Lou Lucas, whom he adored. He was also pre-deceased by his Grandfather Earl Jones and Grandmother Naomi Jones.
He is survived by his parents, Tony and Laurie Jones, and his identical twin brother Lucas "Luke" Jones, his adventure buddy and best friend, who have a bond death cannot break.
He is also survived by his "Papaw" Carmel D. Lucas Jr. of Big Chimney, WV, who he loved spending time with and often said was the kindest, most loving and self-less person he had ever met.
He is also survived by a loving extended family: his Aunt Leslie and Uncle David Gallian, cousins Lyndsey, Madison and Hannah of Clendenin; his Aunt Teresa and Uncle Bryan Stone, cousins Rachel, Ryan and Reid of Elkview WV; his Uncle C.D. Lucas III; his Uncle Chad Lucas and cousin Tramain "Trey" Lucas, all of south Florida.
He also left behind a host of other family members, cousins and friends.
Due to covid 19 concerns, the family has decided not to have a visitation. Gravesite/Cemetery service for family and close friends will be determined at a later date at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the River Ridge Church of Charleston mission West Side Initiative for 2nd Avenue Community Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.