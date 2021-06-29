Thank you for Reading.

LANNY "BIT" BAILEY, 62, of Pecks Mill, WV, departed this life on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, where a memorial service will commence at 5 p.m. In honor of his wishes, his remains have been cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

