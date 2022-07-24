Lanny Lewis Spurlock Jul 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LANNY LEWIS SPURLOCK, 80 years of age, passed away July 21, 2022. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 25 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lewis Spurlock Funeral Service Funeral Home Pass Away Year Danville Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Judy Rae Proctor Blank James Lee “Jim” Johnson J. Howard & J. Mark Hassig Anita Kirby Blank Julia V McCallister Richard T. (Rich) Ellington Blank Rich Ellington Blank Michael Cooper Gregory "Greg" Lee Bailey Blank Jessie June Barnette Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America