LANTY JUNIOR GIBSON, 96, passed away on June 17, 2021. Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 5 - 8 p.m., at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home in Flatwoods, WV. His service will be the following day at the funeral home at 12 p.m., with interment following.
