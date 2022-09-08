Larchie L. Burford Sr. Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LARCHIE L. BURFORD SR., 67, of Charleston, died Sept. 3. Arrangements are incomplete at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Long Fisher Arrangement W.va. Charleston Larchie L. Burford Sr. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Blank Tara Michelle Elmore Elizabeth Hensley Blank Robert E. L. Greene II Carolyn Lynn Huffman Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Sue Ellen Fowler Blank Jane Hanna Settle Norris Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston City Council approves tearing down Riverview School buildingFound in dozens of WV public water systems, PFAS provoking more aggressive action in other states and at federal levelFearless Picks: WVU - KansasEPA proposes changes to chemical disaster prevention rule that looms large in Kanawha ValleyDear Abby: Man fumes when longtime girlfriend redecoratesAiming high: Mary Tucker brings an incredible resume to WVUCould Jimbo come home?Coming your way: Ribfest 2022WVU football: Drops, penalties at the top of Harrell's list this weekCDC: Fatal overdoses drop slightly in WV from March 2021-22 Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister