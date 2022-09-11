LARCHIE LEE BURFORD SR., 67, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 3, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
Born February 19, 1955 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Ora and Lonia Baldwin Burford. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Larchie Burford Jr., sister, Kathy McGraw; sister, Diane Kelley and her husband Romie and their son, Eddie. Larchie was retired from RC General Contractors Inc. and was a Christian. He enjoyed going to dirt track car races, NASCAR races, car shows, and helping others. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Larchie was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Drema Burford; son, Freddy Jarrett; daughter, Shelley (Donny Tate) Burford; granddaughter, Allyon Jarrett; siblings, William "Buddy" (Joyce), James (Joyce), Ricky (Carrie), Darrell (Tammy) and Roger (Linda) Burford, Oretta (Jim) Burgess, Avilee (Kenneth) Hodges, Sharon (Mike) Holmes, Brenda (Ricky) Smith and Connie (Ricky) Hicks, and special friends, Timmy Taylor, Danielle Hicks who was like his second daughter, and her son, R.J., who was like the grandson Larchie never had.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home with Pastor Robby Legg, officiating. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., one hour prior to funeral services. Burial will follow at Sissonville Memorial Gardens.