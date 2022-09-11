Thank you for Reading.

Larchie Lee Burford Sr.
LARCHIE LEE BURFORD SR., 67, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 3, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

Born February 19, 1955 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Ora and Lonia Baldwin Burford. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Larchie Burford Jr., sister, Kathy McGraw; sister, Diane Kelley and her husband Romie and their son, Eddie. Larchie was retired from RC General Contractors Inc. and was a Christian. He enjoyed going to dirt track car races, NASCAR races, car shows, and helping others. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

