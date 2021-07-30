LARRY A. WITHROW SR., 74, of Gallagher, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from a long term illness.
He was a member of Paint Creek Church of Jesus Christ.
Preceded in death by his parents; Charles Oliver Withrow Sr., Reba Hackworth Withrow; siblings; Charles, Harold, Roger and Jerry Withrow; mother of his children, Drema F. Withrow.
Being survived by his loving wife, Ethel Ann Withrow; siblings, Lawrence, Clarence, Ronald (Diane), Donald, Darrell Withrow, Ruth Ann Sutphin, and Janet Humerickhouse; children, Larry A. (Diana) Withrow Jr., Sherry A. (Scotty) Bartram, Terry L. Withrow, James D. (Trina) Withrow, Mitchell w. (Krysta) Monk, Samantha A. (Brandon) Johnston and Nichole F. (Kenny) Hodge; many loving grandchildren; and great grandchildren; and a host of many loved ones and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 31st at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove speakers Sherry Bartram and Pastor Danny Moore. Burial will follow at Mt. Lewis Cemetery, Ward.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Withrow family.