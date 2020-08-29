LARRY ALLEN COON, Sr., 75, of Glen Ferris, WV died August 25, 2020. He was born in Boomer, WV on February 8, 1945 to the late George and Mildred Bostic Coon. He was also predeceased by 3 brothers; Addison, Roger, and George, along with 1 sister; Becky.
He was retired from Cannelton Industries with over 30 years of service. He loved the mountains, his trains, four wheeling, hunting, his Ford truck, and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue Coon; children, Lois Ramsey (Keith) of Pond Gap, Mildred Criniti of Glen Ferris, Larry Coon, Jr. of Kimberly; brothers, Tommy, Lanny, Sammy, and sister Susie. Along with 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice, and the 4 Angels who cared for him. Thanks Debbie, Corky, and Beverly for being with Sue through this difficult time.
Service will be at 1PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 6-8PM at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the service. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family request any memorial contributions be made to the family, c/o O'Dell Funeral Home, PO Box 717, Montgomery, WV 25136
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com