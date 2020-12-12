LARRY ALLEN COTTRELL, 73, of Charleston passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 11, 2020 at CAMC Memorial from an abdominal aortic aneurism rupture.
He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1967. Larry later received his certification and joined the Iron Workers Local 301. He was proud he had the opportunity to help build the New River Gorge Bridge. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved raising farm animals. Larry loved going on outdoor adventures with his grandchildren. He loved "doing things his way" when it came to tinkering on the farm. Larry's family would describe him as "Happy Go Lucky" with a great sense of humor and a willingness to help others.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Rebecca Cottrell; son, Shawn Cottrell (Melissa); grandchildren, Caleb, Ian, and Lauren Cottrell; brothers, James, Robert, and John Cottrell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Gertha Cottrell; and son, Ray W. Cottrell.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. A private celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Due to COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing practiced.
