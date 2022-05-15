LARRY ALLEN HARRIS, 70, of Alvin, Texas passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at home after a short illness. Larry was born in Eleanor, WV in 1951. He grew up in Buffalo, WV and then relocated to Alvin, TX in 1999.
Larry was a chemical operator most of his career and really enjoyed teaching the trade to the younger generation. As a faithful Christian who loved the Lord, he spent much of his evening time reading the Bible. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1969. He was an avid sports fan who loved rooting for the Houston Rockets, the Houston Astros and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Larry was also a fan of classic cars and enjoyed driving his Thunderbird around town. Friends and family remember Larry as a kind soul with a sharp wit who was focused on his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis (Ed) Harris and Leona Harris.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Theda Harris, daughter Rebecca (Ed) Baldwin of Alvin, TX, brothers Lonnie (Pam) Harris of Buffalo, Mark (Wendy) Harris of Buffalo; grandsons, Connor Baldwin and Alex Baldwin of Alvin, TX.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, WV with Mike Tucker officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harris family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.