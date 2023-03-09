Thank you for Reading.

Larry Allen Hodge
SYSTEM

LARRY ALLEN HODGE 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, at home following an extended illness. He was born February 28, 1946, son of the late Frank and Maycel Campbell Hodge of Campbells Creek.

Larry was a graduate of DuPont High School Class of 1964 and attended WV Tech. He retired in 2004 after working as a millwright with United Carpenters Union, Parkersburg, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you