LARRY ALLEN HODGE 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, at home following an extended illness. He was born February 28, 1946, son of the late Frank and Maycel Campbell Hodge of Campbells Creek.
Larry was a graduate of DuPont High School Class of 1964 and attended WV Tech. He retired in 2004 after working as a millwright with United Carpenters Union, Parkersburg, WV.
Larry was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed vacationing with his family at Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg. He loved golfing and taking golf trips with friends. During the latter stage of his illness, Larry was saved. He is now at peace and reunited with his family in Heaven.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Maycel Hodge; son, Larry Andrew "Andy" Hodge, and sister, Marilyn Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lura "Bobbi" Shinn Hodge; daughter, Leslie (Mark) Scites of DuPont City; sisters, Marcie Hodge of Charleston and Elizabeth "Libby" Burdette of Barboursville; grandchildren, Mark Andrew Scites and Molly Scites of DuPont City; and a host of nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. He is also survived by his fur baby, Dusty.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday March 11, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long and Rev. Harold Landers officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hubbard Hospice House. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to our Hospice workers Beth, Kayla and Edie for their loving care and support.