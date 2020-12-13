LARRY ALLEN LONG, 74, of Milton, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
He was born June 26, 1946, a son of the late Jessie Pauline Long.
He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Meadows Long; one son, Scott Eric Long; one grandson, Aaron Maynard; and by one brother, Jerry Long.
He was a member of the Painter and Allied Trades District Council 53 and was also a member of the Lebanon Lodge #68 A.F. & A.M.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Greg Lovejoy; one son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Christy Long; one sister, Connie Cook; five grandchildren, Chelsey Lovejoy, Calloway Lovejoy, Shane Bailey (Jess), Anna Long and Dakota Long; four great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws, Saundra Long, Sue Short (Robert) and Paula Meadows; one brother-in-law, Danny Meadows (Karen); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Abbey of Remembrance at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.