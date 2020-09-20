LARRY ALLEN NEWHOUSE, 77, of Buffalo passed away Thursday September 10, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was a devout Christian and member of the Buffalo Church of God.
Born September 7, 1943 he was the son or the late Charles E. and Nellie Newhouse of Elkview. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Newhouse.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Nathan) Hovatter of Rising Sun, Maryland; brother, Charles Newhouse Jr. of Elkview; sisters, Edna Sigmon of Charleston and Karen Fulks of Howard OH. Larry is also survived by three granddaughters and one grandson.
A celebration of his life will be held on a later date at the Buffalo Church of God with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating.
