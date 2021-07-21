LARRY ALLEN SARGENT, 63, of Ripley, WV, passed away July 19, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. Service will be 11 a.m. ~ Friday, July 23, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be 6 til 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.