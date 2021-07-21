Thank you for Reading.

LARRY ALLEN SARGENT, 63, of Ripley, WV, passed away July 19, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. Service will be 11 a.m. ~ Friday, July 23, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be 6 til 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

