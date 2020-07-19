LARRY ALLEN TUCKER, age 67, of Montgomery, died July 16, 2020. He was born January 20, 1953, at Ward, and was the son of the late William E. and Virginia Price Tucker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Keith Tucker, and sister, Ann Ney.
He was a disabled veteran from the U.S. Air Force and the Viet Nam era. He was a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars. He was a faithful member of the Smithers Church of God. Larry was a graduate of Montgomery High School and was a former volunteer from Smithers Fire Department and Valley Ambulance Service. He was a former miner at Valley Camp Coal Company and he retired as an LPN at Psimed and was a former LPN at Mount Olive Correctional Center.
Larry was President and Secretary of UMWA Local 340. He was a member of the UMWA for over 45 years.
Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Marilyn Cooper Tucker; sons, Jeremy Tucker, and Chris Tucker and his wife Melissa; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Elysabeth, Alexandra and Derek; brothers, Billy Wayne Tucker and wife Dorothy, and Terry Tucker and wife Jennifer.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens at Victor, with Pastor Joe Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the memory garden. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Smithers Church of God, Box 117, Smithers, WV 25186.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.