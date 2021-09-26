Thank you for Reading.

Larry Allen Walden
LARRY ALLEN WALDEN, 78 of Charleston passed away Thursday September 23, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Josephine Walls Stanley; son, Timothy A. Walden; granddaughter, Dawna Faye; and sister, Ramona Surface.

Larry is survived by his son, Larry S. (Sandra) Walden; daughter, Krystle; grandsons, Timothy, Michah, Julis, Miguel, Noel and Elijah; brothers, Carl and Stanley Walden.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.

The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com

