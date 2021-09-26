Larry Allen Walden Sep 26, 2021 26 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LARRY ALLEN WALDEN, 78 of Charleston passed away Thursday September 23, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Josephine Walls Stanley; son, Timothy A. Walden; granddaughter, Dawna Faye; and sister, Ramona Surface.Larry is survived by his son, Larry S. (Sandra) Walden; daughter, Krystle; grandsons, Timothy, Michah, Julis, Miguel, Noel and Elijah; brothers, Carl and Stanley Walden.Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating.Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Allen Walden Charleston Botany Timothy A. Walden Funeral Home Henry Dawna Faye Funeral Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marie Frances Spaulding Clem Darrell Dewayne Dolin Blank Glen Earnest Craddock Rena Marie Byrd Danny L. Griffith Sr. Blank Rosilee Lovejoy Ashworth Blank Betty Jane Blackwell Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists