LARRY ALLEN WALKER, 78, of Alum Creek, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lora Walker; grandson, Timothy Walker; and three brothers.
Larry is survived by sons, Scott Allen (Carole) Walker and Troy Dean Walker; daughter, Jami (Joe) Saul; grandchildren, Michael, Kyle, Veronika, and Gordon Walker, Tanner and Maddy Saul; three great grandchildren; and dog, Jack.
Larry retired from Verizon after 30 years of dedicated work. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Kanawha Ski Club for may years, where he met many of his lifelong friends. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for WVU, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Appalachian Power.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. Military rites by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768 will follow the service. Burial will be 1 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Larry had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs, so in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kanawha Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.