LARRY BASIL JARRELL, 73, of Seth, WV passed away on the 9th of Jan. 2021 in Charleston Memorial Hospital. Larry was born in Whitesville on November 4, 1947. He attended Sherman High School and was in the Class of 1966. He worked as an inspector of Norfolk Southern Railroad for 38 years. He was a member of Racine Baptist Church where he was a trustee. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and working in his garage doing woodwork. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Inez (Ossie) Jarrell and a brother, Jerry Jarrell. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kitty Jarrell; his sons, Scott (Jennifer) Jarrell and Jay (Rachel) Jarrell; grandchildren: Laci (Codie), Cade, Faith, Nate, Abbie and Emily; great grandson, Silas; best friend, Buddy; brothers, David (Pam) Jarrell and Joseph (Linda) Jarrell and a host of nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wed. Jan. 13, 2021 from 11:00am until 12:00 noon in the First Baptist Church of Racine, WV and a Graveside service will begin at 1:00pm in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Pastor Anthony Pratt officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Racine, WV. Larry's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Anthony and Margaret Pratt and for every one's outpouring love and support.
