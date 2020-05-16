LARRY BIBBEE, 74, of Charleston, died May 13, 2020, at Hospice Care, CAMC. He will be cremated with services at a later date. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bibbee family.
Funerals for Saturday, May 16, 2020
Coen, Myrtle - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Covert, Hester - 2 p.m., Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston.
Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.
Enos, Carolyn - 11 a.m., Leon Cemetery, Leon.
Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.
Humphreys, Pauline - 11 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.
McCutcheon, Virgil - 1 p.m., , Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery, Alderson.
Michaelson, Jean - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.
Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Reed, Deborah - 1 p.m., Attwood / Reed Cemetery, Sissonville.
Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.
Stemple Jr., Lloyd - Noon, Ravenswood Cemetery, also streaming live, see obituary.
Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
Triplett, Peter - 1 p.m., Triplett Cemetery, Triplett Ridge.
Washburn, William - 4 p.m., Liberty Square, Hurricane.