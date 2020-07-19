Larry Brent Lanham
Mr. LARRY BRENT LANHAM, 54, of Poca, West Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Brent was a loving husband, brother, and uncle. While we mourn our loss, we take solace in the fact that Brent has been reunited with his Mother and Father, whom he loved dearly.
Everyone who knew Brent (or Larry, as he was known to some) was witness to an incredible, loving human that gave joy to the hearts of anyone in his presence. Just recently, Brent went back to school to pursue his dreams to become a Respiratory Therapist and graduated in May of 2020 after years of hard work and determination. The world will greatly miss all that he had provided and had left to provide.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Allen Lanham and Helen Fay Lanham, and his nephew, Noah Lanham.
Brent is survived by his husband, Robert Lamb, whom Brent enjoyed the happiest twenty-three years of his life with; his brothers, Brian Scott Lanham and Anthony Bart Lanham (Vickie Lanham); and his nephews, Joshua Allen Lanham (Brooke Nida) and Jacob Bradley Lanham (Samantha Pennington).
Per his request, Brent will be cremated. A tribute to the life of Brent will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House, West Virginia, with Pastor Bron Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The tribute to Brent will be held outside, weather permitting, and there will be plenty of space for social distancing. We ask that you consider bringing and wearing a mask in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Lanham family.