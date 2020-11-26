LARRY C. BLACKBURN, 77 of Hernshaw died November 24, 2020 at CAMC General
Hospital, Charleston.
He was owner and operator of Taylor-Blackburn Battery, Hernshaw.
He was preceded in death by his son Joe Eddie Blackburn and parents John Cletis and Goldie Justice Blackburn.
Surviving are his brother: John L. (Juanita) Blackburn of Venice, FL and longtime friend Joe Carter of Chesapeake.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. At his direction his ashes will be scattered in Pocohontas County at a later time. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.