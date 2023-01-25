MR. LARRY CLAUDE HUDSON, age 74, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born December 18, 1948 in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late Claude Hudson and Etheleene Jones Hudson.
Larry was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church most recently attending Genesis United Methodist Church in Cary, NC. He was a 1971 graduate of the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1972 passing his exam on the first sitting. He began his career in accounting at the firm of Harris, Kerr, Forster and Company in Atlanta, GA as a Senior Accountant and Auditor. Several years later he became the Associate Administrative Director and Chief Financial Officer at Atlanta West General Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He continued his career with Humana, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer for the Florida Region. Living in Florida for over twenty years provided him with the opportunity to serve as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Beach, FL. The last years of his employment until his retirement were spent at Charleston Area Medical Center Health System in Charleston, WV. There he served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Florida Society of Certified Public Accountants, Hospital Financial Management Association, HIMSS, and Amateur Radio Association. In addition to his service to the community through his hospital work, he was a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for over thirty years providing character building leadership and mentoring for hundreds of youths including his own three sons who all became Eagle Scouts. He served the South Florida Council where he received the distinguished Silver Beaver Award, the Florida New River District as Chairman receiving the District Award of Merit, was part of the OA Brotherhood achieving the top rank of OA Vigil, attended three NOAC Conferences and two World Jamborees in South Korea and Holland. He continued his service to Scouting in Charleston, WV at Buckskin Council as Board Member, President and Treasurer. He was instrumental in the planning and development of The Summit Bechtel Reserve High Adventure Camp in the New River region of West Virginia. He was a world traveler having visited more than thirty countries. He had a lifelong passion for music playing his guitar for enjoyment and as part of an informal band.