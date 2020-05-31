LARRY DALE BIBBEE, 74, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully after a short illness on May 13, 2020.
He was a 1964 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. Larry previously had worked at True Temper and had retired from SVI Laboratories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dessie Dale Bibbee of Jackson County and Cynthia Mae Rhodes of Nitro, WV; sister, Carolyn Sue Bibbee, and brother, Gary "Jobo" Bibbee, both of Charleston, WV; brothers-in-law, Ovie Eugene Wolfe Jr. and Ralph Hinkley, both of Charleston, WV.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Carol Bibbee; son, Michael S. Bibbee; mother-in-law, Ila Wolfe; sister-in-law, Kay Hinkley; grandchildren, Shaynah Quinn Gann (Craig), Bryce Daniel Bibbee (Madison) and Aliyah Grace Bibbee; great-grandson, Niko Kia Bibbee and soon to be great-granddaughter, Raelynn Jade Gann.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m., at Emma Chapel in Liberty, WV. The family requests those who plan to attend please bring a covered dish for fellowship and food following the service.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.