LARRY DALE FERNATT, 80 of Bomont, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 15th at Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Hospital Hospice Unit, after a long illness. He was born on Paint Creek at Standard, WV on May 23, 1941.
Larry proudly served in the USMC United States Marines from 1958-1962. He then served in the US Army from 1963 to 1968, where he was severely wounded in Vietnam (1965) and spent his last 3 years in and out of Walter Reed Hospital. After release from the Army, he went to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL from 1968-1971. Upon graduation he returned to his beautiful hills of WV only to become an electrician in the coal mines like all the men in his family. In 1975 his right leg was crushed when a kettlebottom fell from the roof. Unable to work in low coal he retired once again in 1983. He then went to work for the US Postal Service (1984) holding positions as Special Delivery carrier, Maintenance Supervisor and finally Postmaster, serving at Maysel WV. Retiring for the last time in 1999. He was a hardworking man from dawn till dusk.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Holley Fernatt and their three sons, Robert C. (Myra) Fernatt, Gregory S. (Amy) Fernatt, Larry D. (Tina) Fernatt and four grandchildren Casey, Shelby, and Mason Fernatt and Maxwell Slayton. He is survived by one sister Delores Ann Hunt and one sister-in-law Gail Mitchem Fernatt.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ceifus James Fernatt and Clara Pauline Horrocks Fernatt. Three brothers Carlos V (Tommy), Artie G, and Bobby Nile Fernatt. Three sisters Nellie Elizabeth Boyd, Loretta Lee Morgan and Rycel Jean Fernatt. Brother-in-laws Alfred Boyd, Bert Morgan and Stanley Ray Hunt.
O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Funeral service with Military Honors will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel in London at 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to WVU Medicine Hospice 2673 Davisson Run Rd Clarksburg, WV 26301.