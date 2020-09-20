Essential reporting in volatile times.

LARRY DARRELL ADKINS, 73, of Chapmanville passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing.