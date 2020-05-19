Larry David Tucker

LARRY DAVID TUCKER, 57, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away May 8, 2020 in Ohio State Medical Center. Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, May 24, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.

Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.