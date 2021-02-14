LARRY DEAN FRENCH JR "FRENCHIE" Frenchie died Jan 28, 2021. Born Nov 1, 1969 to Larry French Sr and Cathy Allen in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry French Sr, his mother Cathy Allen, his sister Daneen Schrader, his brother Kirk Adams, and his great nephew Landyn Fields. He is survived by his loving wife, Kristen Kuhnash French, his sister Stacy (Eric) Ritchie, and extended family. Private service planned for Feb 19.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.