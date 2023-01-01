Thank you for Reading.

Larry Dean Mack
LARRY DEAN MACK, 80, of Ripley, went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2022 surrounded by family at home.

He was born July 22nd, 1942 in Putney, WV to the late William and Helen Mack and graduated from DuPont High School in 1960. Larry was a US Army veteran, honorably serving from 1961 to 1964, including a tour in Italy as a member of a missile unit. After his time in the service, he became a coal miner and retired from Peabody Coal with over 20 years in the mines. Larry was dedicated to his faith and regularly attended Parchment Valley Baptist Church in Ripley and, as his health declined, faithfully viewed the online services of multiple Baptist churches in the area.

