LARRY DEAN MACK, 80, of Ripley, went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2022 surrounded by family at home.
He was born July 22nd, 1942 in Putney, WV to the late William and Helen Mack and graduated from DuPont High School in 1960. Larry was a US Army veteran, honorably serving from 1961 to 1964, including a tour in Italy as a member of a missile unit. After his time in the service, he became a coal miner and retired from Peabody Coal with over 20 years in the mines. Larry was dedicated to his faith and regularly attended Parchment Valley Baptist Church in Ripley and, as his health declined, faithfully viewed the online services of multiple Baptist churches in the area.
Anyone who met Larry knew he was happiest on a ball field or golf course. For the majority of his life, Larry officiated baseball and football for multiple leagues throughout the Kanawha Valley and was honored to be chosen as a member of the 1985 Big League World Series Umpire Staff in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For many years, he served as scoreboard keeper for the Charleston Alley Cats and WV Power. He also served as clock operator at the Charleston Civic Center and the University of Charleston. There were few people who were bigger fans than Larry of the New York Yankees or the West Virginia Mountaineers.
His loving memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 58 years Janiece McMinn Mack, son Chris Mack and his wife Beth, daughter Deana Halstead and her husband Mark, three grandchildren Hannah (Gregory), Drew (Raquel), and Ben (Allie), brother Calvin Mack (Joyce), sister Elaine Gullian, numerous nieces and nephews, and an abundance of other friends and family who loved Larry for the kind, fun, and unconditionally loving person he was.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Ripley for their invaluable compassion, support, and care.
A service to honor Larry's life will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m., until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Larry's memory be honored through a donation to Wilderness Christian Camp, an organization close to the family's heart. Donations may be made to the following: Wilderness Christian Camp, PO Box 51, Ravenswood, WV 26164