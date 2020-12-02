LARRY DELL JIVIDEN, 74, of West Columbia, WV, passed away November 30, 2020. Service will be 12 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, Burial will follow in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, WV. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 also at the funeral home. all in attendance will be required to wear a mask/facial covering at all times while inside the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
