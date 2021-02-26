Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few showers in the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.