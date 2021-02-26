LARRY DELNORE SKEEN, of Stokesdale, NC, formerly of Sissonville, WV, passed away on February 17, 2021.
Larry was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Larry owned his own sign business in Sissonville, WV for many years. His signature work was shared and admired by many. He also dedicated several years as a coach to the youth football and basketball teams.
Proceeding his death, Rhoda Skeen (wife) and Benjamin Skeen (son).
Larry is survived by his sons, Tim Skeen (Beth), Jim (Bubby) Skeen, Jeff Parsons (Jessie), Todd Parsons (Angie), 3 siblings, Virginia Fisher, Dorman Skeen and Francis Humphreys, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Larry was born March 17th, 1940. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.