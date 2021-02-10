LARRY DUFF, 83, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at home after a short illness. He was born on March 3, 1937, a son to the late William and Genevieve Paxton Duff.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceeded in death by his brother, Ronnie Eugene Duff; sister, Vickie Duff; grandson, Bryan Keefer; and granddaughter, Victoria Duff. Larry was a 23 year Marine Corps veteran. He was an avid bird feeder and enjoyed yardwork and gardening. He also loved his dachshunds. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Duff; son, Randy (Sandy) Duff; daughters, Teresa (J.B) Lollar of California and Sandy (Bob) Fowler of South Carolina; sister, Linda Wittington of Pocatalico; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Febraury 11, at 1 pm at Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home with a visitation 2 hours prior and Pastor Phillip Crist officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the West Virginia Marine Corps League in Larry's memory by mailing a check or money order to Marine Corps League, Department of West Virginia, P.O. Box 11828, Charleston, WV 26339. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery.
