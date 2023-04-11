Thank you for Reading.

Larry E. Kirkhart
LARRY E. KIRKHART, 79, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord, April 7, 2023.

He was born June 2, 1943, in Charleston, the son of Mack and Ruth Kirkhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Billy Woods; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Woods; sister-in-law, Mary Woods; and son-in-law, John Baker.

