LARRY E. KIRKHART, 79, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord, April 7, 2023.
He was born June 2, 1943, in Charleston, the son of Mack and Ruth Kirkhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Billy Woods; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Woods; sister-in-law, Mary Woods; and son-in-law, John Baker.
Larry was a 1961 graduate of Nitro High School. He retired from Dupont and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was an avid fisherman and loved woodworking. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn; daughters, Teresa L. Baker and fiancé Charlie Camp and Stacy A. Parsons; grandchildren, Alexis Mallard and husband Michael Mallard, Jr., Cheyenne Parsons, Dakota Parsons, and Emily Baker; great-grandsons, Michael Mallard, III and Matthew Mallard.
A celebration of Larry's life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.