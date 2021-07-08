LARRY E. PAXTON, 66, of Clendenin passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was the youngest of 10 children to the late Oral Otha Paxton and Elva Naomi (Schoolcraft) Paxton. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Clifford, Garland, Emory and Clifton Paxton and three sisters, Helen, Naomi and Garnet.
After a vehicle accident in 1973 left him paralyzed, Larry went on to beat the odds and completed comprehensive rehab at WV State Rehabilitation Center in Institute to reclaim his independence. He went on to graduate from WV State College, earning a degree in social work. Larry was the Executive Director of the Appalachian Center for Independent Living and spent his entire career serving others with disabilities and fighting for equal rights and fair treatment. He was the 1985 recipient of the Jefferson Award for Public Service and received many other acknowledgements and awards in his field. Larry enjoyed country music and loved to sing. He came to know many local musicians whom he called friends, and they in turn called him "Brother Larry". He was known for his wit and humor and always had a joke or funny story ready to tell.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.
Left to cherish his memory are his nephew and caregiver of 37 years, Darren Paxton and Darren's wife, Stephanie Paxton of Clendenin; brothers, Roger Paxton of Elkview and Michael Paxton of San Antonio, TX; and many other nieces and nephews.
Darren and Stephanie would like to thank Larry's long-time friend, Jim Burdette for his dedication to Larry all these years.
A Memorial service will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.