Larry E. Pennington
LARRY E. PENNINGTON, SR., 72, of Princeton, passed away Friday, Jan 13, 2023 at home. Born July 25, 1950 in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Paul Pennington and late Bernice Robinson Billings.

After graduating high school, Larry enlisted in the US Army and spent 22 years serving his country. He completed two tours in Vietnam and put the first all-female platoon through bayonet training before retiring as a highly decorated drill sergeant. Larry devoted the rest of his life to his family and his roles within several veteran's service organizations. He also helped countless veterans successfully obtain VA benefits.

