LARRY E. PENNINGTON, SR., 72, of Princeton, passed away Friday, Jan 13, 2023 at home. Born July 25, 1950 in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Paul Pennington and late Bernice Robinson Billings.
After graduating high school, Larry enlisted in the US Army and spent 22 years serving his country. He completed two tours in Vietnam and put the first all-female platoon through bayonet training before retiring as a highly decorated drill sergeant. Larry devoted the rest of his life to his family and his roles within several veteran's service organizations. He also helped countless veterans successfully obtain VA benefits.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing, gardening, Nascar, billiards, and poker. His favorite time of year was the annual family reunion. He always organized the horseshoe tournament in which he was incredibly competitive and played by his own rules.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Gregg; his third wife, Katherine Bell Pennington; sister, Kimberly Dickson; brother Dennis Pennington; and brothers-in law, Nathaniel "Buddy" Billings and Russell Harvey.
Survivors include sons, Larry E. Pennington, Jr. (Tammy Bryant) of Lenoir, NC, Terry (Tiffany) Pennington of Lake Wylie, SC and James Bell of Princeton; daughter, Victoria (Jason) Crimmel of Lawrenceburg, IN; grandchildren, Alex Pennington and fiancé Jordan Watson, Colby (Sarah) Rash, Taylor, Titus, and Tinsley Pennington, Cameron, Jonas and Silas Crimmel, Zackery Rash and Jazzlynn Pennington; great-grandchildren Xander Tester and Brayden Pennington; and siblings, Barbara Billings, Selma (Basil) Akers, Ronald (Darlene) Pennington, Jerry (Linda) Pennington, William Sneed, Debby (Benny) Weese, Teddy Billings and Janet Harvey.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Bailer-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton with Pastor Kelly Lyle, officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Princeton. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry's life.
Serving as pallbearers will be Alex Pennington, Willie Pennington, Colby Rash, Jordan Harvey, Jonathon Laxton and Brandon Hazelwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron, Jonas and Silas Crimmel, Titus Pennington, Xander Tester and Brayden Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Mercer County Princeton Disabled American Veterans, North Walker Street, Princeton, WV 24740.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 21, from 12:30 p.m. until service hour at the Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bailey-kirk.com.