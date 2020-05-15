LARRY EDWARD COOK, 75, of Malden, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospice, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Charleston on May 24, 1944, to the late Frank W. and Rachael Rose Cook.
Larry was a welder for over 35 years. He had worked at FMC Ordinance Center and Welding Inc. and had worked at Cedar Coal. He was a member of the UWA and a 50-year member of the Mason's. He loved working in his garden and enjoyed reaping the rewards of what he planted.
Larry loved spending time with his family and treated his daughter-in-law, Paula, as his own daughter. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sondra K. Cook, and brother, Archie Cook.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Paula) Cook, of Malden; grandson and grand daughter-in-law, Wyatt T and Breanna of Malden; brothers, Frank (Sue) Cook, Jesse (Norma) Cook, both of Charleston; sister, Joyce (Danny) Miller of Charleston.
The family would like to thank Clark Christian Care staff for all their loving support given to Larry over the past few years.
