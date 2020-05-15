Larry Edward Cook

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LARRY EDWARD COOK, 75, of Malden, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospice, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born in Charleston on May 24, 1944, to the late Frank W. and Rachael Rose Cook.

Larry was a welder for over 35 years. He had worked at FMC Ordinance Center and Welding Inc. and had worked at Cedar Coal. He was a member of the UWA and a 50-year member of the Mason's. He loved working in his garden and enjoyed reaping the rewards of what he planted.

Larry loved spending time with his family and treated his daughter-in-law, Paula, as his own daughter. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sondra K. Cook, and brother, Archie Cook.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Paula) Cook, of Malden; grandson and grand daughter-in-law, Wyatt T and Breanna of Malden; brothers, Frank (Sue) Cook, Jesse (Norma) Cook, both of Charleston; sister, Joyce (Danny) Miller of Charleston.

The family would like to thank Clark Christian Care staff for all their loving support given to Larry over the past few years.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020

Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.

Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.

Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.