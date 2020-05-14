LARRY EDWARD COOK, 75, of Dry Branch, passed away May 12, 2020, at CAMC Hospice Unit, Charleston, after a long illness. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.
Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.
Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.